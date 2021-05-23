Mira Bhayander: MBVV cops nab hotel cashier from Punjab for siphoning off Rs 32 lakh

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 40-year-old man who was employed as the head cashier of a reputed three star hotel located in the jurisdiction of the Kashimira police station on charges of siphoning off more than Rs.32 lakh from the coffers of the establishment. Notably, the accused who has been identified as- Kuldip Manoharlal Singh (40) was apprehended by the police team from a village in Roop Nagar district of Punjab, last week.

However his accomplice continues to remain at large. “Singh was employed as head cashier at GCC Hotels and his accomplice had been appointed to cross check the data entries of payments made by customers of the establishment using various modes including-debit/credit cards, cheque and cash. Both apparently joined hands and started manipulating the account books and billing entries to siphon off funds. ” said Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare. Following a complaint registered by the the general manager of the hotel, the police investigated the matter and filed an offence under sections 420, 408,465,467, and 468 of the IPC against the accused who was remanded to police custody till 27, April after he was produced before the district sessions court, Thane. Further investigations were underway.