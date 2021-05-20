Mira Road: Woman held for running sex racket; cops rescue two women, one minor girl from her clutches

Posh residential areas in Mira Road seem to have become preferred destinations for sex trade racketeers to carry out their immoral activities posing as well-to-do families to avoid police detection. This was exposed after a team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar -Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, busted yet another prostitutions racket being run from a flat in a building located in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road on Thursday.

After receiving a tip-off the AHTU team led by Senior Police Inspector-Sampatrao Patil under the instructions of DCP (Crime)-Dr. Mahesh Patil, sent a decoy customer and after confirming the authenticity of the information, raided the second floor flat. While the mastermind of the racket who turned out to be a 52-year old woman was caught red handed while accepting money for the rendezvous, the police team rescued two women and a minor girl from her clutches.

Apart from registering an offence under the various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, the acccused woman has also been charged under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The rescued women have been sent to a rehabilitation center, police said. The case has been handed over to the Naya Nagar police for further investigations.