Mira Road: Delivery boy caught selling booze near wine shop

Sleuths of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar ( MBVV) police commissionerate apprehended a 24-year-old delivery man who was found to be providing Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Country Liquor and Beer to tipplers near a wine shop in Mira Road under the garb of home deliveries. While the police team claim that delivery boy identified as-Prakhyat Ramesh Shetty (24) was nabbed at a bus stop in the vicinity of the wine shop located opposite the Kanakia Road in Mira Road, action eludes the owner/operator of the establishment who are the actual beneficiaries of the illegal trade. Acting on a tip off, the AHTU team led by Senior Police Inspector-Sampatrao Patil laid a trap and apprehended the accused who was found to be in possession of the alcoholic drinks, cash and a card swipe machine to accept digital payments. " We have arrested the delivery boy and also named the manager of Star Wine Shop as an accused. All those involved will be taken to task." said Senior Police Inspector-Sampatrao Patil.
The state government has allowed home delivery of liquor barring containment zones; however some establishments continue to indulge in over-the-counter sale of liquor and take-away points near the shops, thus defeating the entire purpose of the stop-gap arrangements put in place by the district administration to contain the spread of coronavirus.
An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC, Disaster Management Act, Prohibition Rules and Epidemic Diseases Act has been registered against the accused at the Mira Road police station.
While the erring wine shops continue to sell booze in an illegal manner, action against them by the excise department is still awaited.