Mira Road: Delivery boy caught selling booze near wine shop

Sleuths of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar ( MBVV) police commissionerate apprehended a 24-year-old delivery man who was found to be providing Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Country Liquor and Beer to tipplers near a wine shop in Mira Road under the garb of home deliveries. While the police team claim that delivery boy identified as-Prakhyat Ramesh Shetty (24) was nabbed at a bus stop in the vicinity of the wine shop located opposite the Kanakia Road in Mira Road, action eludes the owner/operator of the establishment who are the actual beneficiaries of the illegal trade. Acting on a tip off, the AHTU team led by Senior Police Inspector-Sampatrao Patil laid a trap and apprehended the accused who was found to be in possession of the alcoholic drinks, cash and a card swipe machine to accept digital payments. " We have arrested the delivery boy and also named the manager of Star Wine Shop as an accused. All those involved will be taken to task." said Senior Police Inspector-Sampatrao Patil.

The state government has allowed home delivery of liquor barring containment zones; however some establishments continue to indulge in over-the-counter sale of liquor and take-away points near the shops, thus defeating the entire purpose of the stop-gap arrangements put in place by the district administration to contain the spread of coronavirus.