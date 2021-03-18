Mira Bhayandar: Three killers from Rajasthan held at Mira Road in Nikhil Bairwa murder case

Sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police Commissionerate have arrested three notorious gangsters who were on the run after brutally murdering their rival identified Nikhil Bairwa in Gangapur city of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on 16, February, 2021. The trio identified as Gaurav Gupta alias Titu (31), Kalam Shabbir Ahmed alias Kalamuddin (27) and Gaurav Chintrajan Khatre alias Goru (29) were arrested near the Shanti Shopping Centre, Mira Road. The police team was led by Senior Police Inspector Sandip Kadam and PSI-Prakash Kamble on Sunday.

According to the Mira Road police, they were informed by their Rajasthan counterparts about the suspected arrival of the accused in Mira Road. Based on the information, the MBVV police team laid a trap and apprehended the trio who are amongst ten people who had mounted a murderous assault with wooden sticks and iron rods on Bairwa and his colleagues who were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Gangapur city on February 16.

Bairwa died on the spot owing to grievous head and other injuries on his body. Though both groups were already at loggerheads with each other, the attack on Nikhail Bairwa followed a tiff that took place during dancing at the wedding procession of a common friend which ultimately ended in his murder.

Following a complaint registered by Brijmohan Bairwa, the police filed an offence under section 302 of the IPC against ten people. “The trio had apparently come here to hide themselves. We nabbed them and after completing judicial formalities, the trio's custody was handed over to our Rajasthan counterparts.” said an investigating officer. While five people are already in the custody of the Rajasthan police for their involvement in the gruesome killing, two suspects are still absconding.