Navi Mumbai: 22-year-old man held for looting female commuters in local trains

The Vashi unit of Crime Branch of Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 22-year-old man from Pen in Raigad who allegedly used to loot female passengers in local trains in the early morning. Police said that he used to target women sleeping on the local trains and long route trains and took away valuables like earrings, gold chains, mobile, and cash.

The accused identified as Rahul Chavan was arrested on Tuesday night. Police also recovered valuables worth Rs 1.76 lakh from him.

With his arrest, the police claim to have solved four cases registered by the Panvel, Kalyan, and Chiplun GRP. So far, they have recovered stolen gold and mobile phones worth Rs 1.76 lakh from his possession.