Navi Mumbai: Turbhe ward seizes more than 500 kgs of banned plastic

The Turbhe ward seized 545 kilograms of banned plastic from two shops in the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and Mafco market during the two days drive. The civic body also collected Rs 10,000 fines. In the last one and a half months, the civic body has seized around 5000 kgs of banned plastic.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar had warned action against the sale and use of banned plastic bags in the city. He had also directed assistant commissioners of all eight wards to conduct raids and seized plastic. The civic body is eying on number one rank in the Cleanliness Survey 2021 and it is necessary that there should not be the use of banned plastic in the area.