Navi Mumbai: Woman dies by suicide; husband, father-in-law held

A 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Turbhe on Saturday. Following a complaint registered by her parents, the APMC police on Tuesday arrested her husband and father-in-law for abetting the suicide.

The deceased woman identified as Bikhi Parmar was married to Kalpesh Parmar (28) in June 2017. However, just a few months after the wedding, Kalpesh’s family started torturing her both physically and mentally. They were demanding gold and cash from her family.

Police said that Kalpesh used to threaten that he would marry another woman in case her parents fail to meet the demand. Not being able to tolerate the torture, Bikhi finally took the drastic step on Saturday night.

Police registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide against her husband and father-in-law. Vikash Ramgude, senior inspector of APMC police station said, “The deceased’s family later registered an FIR with us following which we arrested Kalpesh and his father Shantilal Parmar (51). They are now in police custody.”