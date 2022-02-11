Mira Bhayander: MBMC plans red bins for domestic hazardous waste

Apart from complying with rules mandating segregation at source of solid waste into wet (biodegradable) and dry (recyclable) in green and blue bins respectively, housing societies and individuals will now have to place a red dustbin next to the green and blue ones for collecting domestic hazardous waste. Saddled with a daunting task of disposing around 550 metric tonnes wastage which includes a huge quantity of plastic, debris and other hazardous waste generated by the twin-city every day, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to roll out the three colour-coded mechanism to ensure proper waste management at source.

The red bins will be used for segregating the third category of domestic hazardous waste including-dead batteries, e-waste, sanitary napkins, diapers and cans like deodorant sprays. The three bin segregation mechanism will not only ensure proper and scientific disposal of garbage but will also protect waste handlers. In a related development, bulk waste generators- mostly wedding halls, hotels and big housing societies- that generate more than 50 kg waste per day, will have to set up their own waste recycling apparatus, from 1, April 2022.

"This will not only bring down the quantity of waste generated in the twin-city but will also reduce the resources spent by the civic body in processing waste in bulk quantity." an official said. The MBMC has expressed its willingness to conduct training camps to explain about the technologies and mechanisms available for recycling waste. Solid Waste Management Rules- 2016 makes it binding upon individuals, housing societies and commercial establishments to segregate waste at source.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 07:17 PM IST