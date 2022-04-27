Mira Bhayander: MBMC conducts 'Draw-of-Lots' to allot flats under slum rehabilitation scheme

Nearly nine years after they surrendered their dwellings to pave way for the much hyped Basic Services to Urban Poor (BSUP) housing project in Kashimira, 150 tribal families will finally get their dream homes. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) conducted the draw-of-lots to allot the houses in the presence of mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale, deputy mayor-Hasmukh Gehlot and civic chief- Dilip Dhole on Wednesday.

Launched in 2009, the BSUP project had been bogged down due various reasons including land acquisition issues related to the various government agencies and most importantly the cold shoulder attitude by a large section of reluctant slum dwellers. Apart from an extensive campaign to create an awareness about the need of development and slum free twin-city, the Vivek Pandit-led Shramjeevi Sanghatana also played a pivotal role to convince the adivasi community. Responding positively the adivasi community surrendered their dwellings in 2014. In 2009, two slum clusters - Janta Nagar and Kranti Nagar - were identified for constructing 4,136 flats of 279 sq.ft. each under the BSUP.

However, due to inordinate delays the central government reduced the number of units from 4,136 to 2,160. “Going by their weak economic status, the Shramjeevi Sanghatana will soon move a proposal before the Tribal Welfare Department, so as to waive off the initial funding amount amounting Rs. 40,000 and waiver on monthly maintenance fees for the adivasi community.” said Sultan Patel.

Till now around 600 beneficiaries have been allotted flats under the BSUP project which has scripted history of sorts by missing a record number of deadlines. The civic administration has also conceded demands of the tribal families to accommodate them on the lower floors, said an official.

