Mira Bhayander: Ladies orchestra bar raided in Kashimira

Less than a week after they got relaxations from curbs which were imposed due to the pandemic, some bar owners have made a comeback with their same old notoriety of encouraging immoral and vulgar activities. This became evident after a police team raided a ladies-cum-orchestra bar in Kashimira late on Wednesday night. Acting on a tip-off a team led by API- Prashant Gangurde under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector-Sanjay Hazare, raided Hotel Kashish in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira at around 11 pm.

The police team rounded up 41 people including-operators, musicians, cashier, waiters, bar-girls and 30 patrons for indulging in raunchy dance shows under the guise of live orchestra performances. All were booked under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC. However, as usual the owners and sleeping partners of the establishment who are the actual beneficiary of the illicit trade managed to evade the police dragnet and remained elusive till reports last came in.

“ The owners and sleeping partners have been named as accused in the FIR. They will be held soon.” claimed a senior police officer. Cash amounting more than Rs. 22,000 was seized during the raid. Further investigations were underway. The highway belt of Kashimira continues to retain its tag of housing watering holes and dens which have earned notoriety for their immoral and vulgar activities.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 04:59 PM IST