Mira Bhayander: Fire breaks out in dumping yard; no report of injuries

Three fire engines of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation were engaged in dousing operations

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayander: Fire breaks out in dumping yard; no report of injuries | Representative Photo
A major fire broke out in Uttan dumping yard in Bhayander in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said.

The blaze started at 8pm and three fire engines of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation were engaged in dousing operations, Thane regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant informed.

There is no report of anyone getting injured in the blaze, he added. 

article-image

