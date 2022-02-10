Mira Bhayander: Smoke engulfs Uttan after massive fire at dumping yard

A massive fire broke out at the dumping ground located in the uphill’s of Dhaavgi village in Uttan near Bhayandar late on Wednesday night. “The blaze was reported at around 1 am. The flames were doused but the fire reignited at around 10 am. Efforts were on to control the smoke which continued to billow from the dumping ground.” said chief fire officer- Dr. Prakash Borade who said that the cooling process will continue till the entire smoke stops billowing from the dumps.

Nearly 35 fire fighters were engaged in controlling the smoke, till reports last came in at around 5:30 pm on Thursday. Apart from five fire engines and ten water tankers, JCB’s and poclain machines were pressed into service by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to remove the huge mounds of garbage and spray water to control the smoke.

The fire was possibly fuelled by methane which generally emanates from the garbage dump. Local residents have been voicing their concern over the presence of the faultily located dumping ground and expressing anger against such fire incidents which adds to their woes due to the emanating foul smell and thick smoke leading to a health hazard in the coastal areas of Uttan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 06:45 PM IST