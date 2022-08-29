Mira Bhayander: Cops hitch boat ride to bust brewing units

Isolated zones running deep into the swamps and creek tracts in the rural and coastal areas near Uttan and Bhayandar continue to be the sought-after destinations for the notorious illicit liquor mafia to set up their brewing units (haath-bhatti). A team from the Bhayandar police station, hitched a boat ride to bust yet another illicit liquor brewing unit in Murdha village on Saturday.

The raid was conducted by a patrolling team led by PSI- Kiran Kadam under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector-Mukutrao Patil, following a specific tip-off about the illegal activities. While the police destroyed the equipment and chemical used to brew the illicit liquor, no one was arrested in the operation as the miscreants operating the den had escaped even before the police team could reach the spot. Interestingly the place where the hooch was distilled is only accessible by boat, thus giving the culprits enough time to evade the police dragnet.

A case under 65-f (uses, keeps or has in his possession any materials, still, utensils, implements or apparatus for the purpose of manufacturing any intoxicant) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949 has been registered against the yet-to-be-identified bootlegger’s.

While the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police under the instructions of commissioner- Sadanand Date has been regularly conducting raids to flush out the illicit liquor menace from the region, the excise department, Thane continues to play to the illegal activities which can lead to human losses, as the miscreants use all sorts of toxic material like-urea, methanol and even rotten jaggery to brew illicit hooch for quick fermentation.