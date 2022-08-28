Mira Bhayander: As 5-year term ends, MBMC gets administrator after two decades

MBMC |

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will be run by an administrator after a span of almost two decades. The 5-year term of the existing house, single-handedly ruled by the BJP, ended on Saturday (August 27). The current municipal commissioner of the civic body, Dilip Dhole has been appointed as the administrator. An official order to this effect was passed on Friday by Sonia Sethi who is the principal secretary (2) of state's urban development department (UDD).

The orders have been passed in accordance with sections 6 and 6A of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1949. The move comes in the backdrop of delayed civic polls due to issues including a legal tangle over Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations. The last time an administrator had been appointed for the civic body was 20 years ago, when the erstwhile Mira Bhayandar Municipal Council was elevated to corporation status in 2002 and chief officer Shivmurthi Naik was at the helm of affairs.

As the 95-member general body house and all committees will now automatically cease to exist, the state-appointed administrator who will look after the administrative and financial functioning of the civic body will have the final say on deciding the fate of proposals and other issues pertaining to the civic body. “As administrator, I and my team will continue working as usual to complete projects and ensure all-round development of the twin-cities,” Dhole said, adding that the main focus will be on improving basic civic amenities including cleanliness, water supply, enhancing healthcare and the quality of education for citizens.

The elected representatives and other office bearers are now former members of the MBMC house, officials said. The administrators will be in-charge of the MBMC till the first meeting of the corporation is held after the elections.

Read Also Thane: MBMC School teachers take lessons in Management