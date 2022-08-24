Thane: MBMC School teachers take lessons in Management

MBMC School teachers take lessons in Management | FPJ/Suresh Golani

The education department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has organised a two-day interactive session (workshop) to train 87 teachers and headmasters of municipal schools to sharpen their teaching and management skills.

The workshop, which is being held under the aegis of the Nashik-based Saitej Life Training Institute and led by Dr. Ajit Awhad and Rupali Awhad, was inaugurated by civic chief Dilip Dhole in the presence of additional civic chiefs Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte and Aniket Manorkar, deputy civic chief Ravi Pawar, and education department head Sanjay Donde on Wednesday.

At present, there are 36 municipal schools and 154 teachers, including 36 principals, who impart education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati, and semi-English modes to more than 8,200 students. Apart from guidance on the importance of the Maharashtra Civil Services Rule (MCSR) and goal setting, other topics in the sessions include confidence building, leadership skills needed to deal with complex situations, educational administration, personality development, time management, and stress management.

"There was a need to upgrade their skills, especially since the MBMC is all set to upgrade by turning the civic schools into smart educational institutions with the introduction of e-learning platforms and other facilities at par with private schools," said municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole. "Presently, 87 teachers are being trained from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the two-day workshop. "After completion, they will impart the course to their remaining counterparts," said an official attached to MBMC’s education department.