Mira Bhayandar: Uproar in MBMC’s e-meet over flaws in COVID care facilities

The general body meeting of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which was conducted through video conferencing on Tuesday witnessed a huge uproar by members over alleged mismanagement and sloppy services at various Covid care facilities and hospitals run by the civic administration.

Cutting across party lines, members from the opposition as well as the ruling governance hurled a volley of accusations while voicing concerns on behalf of the patients who were undergoing treatment at the public health care facilities in the twin-city.

Dropping a bombshell, Congress corporator Anil Sawant alleged that patients were not only being asked to bring Remdesivir injection but in some cases were also told to arrange ventilators for further treatment. This despite clear instruction from the state government mandating public hospital administrations to provide Remdesivir injections to patients and not to ask their relatives to buy from outside.

Another Congress corporator Jubeir Inaamdar, stated that MBMC’s much-hyped integrated dash-board for individuals to access accurate information pertaining to availability of beds at private and public Covid-19 treatment centers was in a state of limbo sans timely updating which was causing fatal inconvenience.

Echoing similar views deputy mayor Hasmukh Gehlot said, “If the administration is not competent to keep the dashboard updated, it’s better to suspend such services which have become a reason for creating more chaos instead of providing relief to people.”

Reacting to the accusations, MBMC chief Dilip Dhole said that nodal officers have been deputed to avoid inconvenience and disruption in treatment. We are getting only 60% out of the required medical oxygen and the injections are under government control. While the administration is closely monitoring the situation, the complaints will be attended and rectified.”

Some members alleged that on-duty medicos were not receiving phone calls in cases of emergencies and relatives were not informed about the health condition of their kin under treatment. Others went to state that in some cases patients were asked to shift to other hospitals in the middle of the night. Some members said that the civic administration was lagging behind in contract tracing and testing.