 Mira-Bhayandar: Understaffed MBMC Has To Rely On Engineers Hired By Contractors
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Understaffed MBMC Has To Rely On Engineers Hired By Contractors

Mira-Bhayandar: Understaffed MBMC Has To Rely On Engineers Hired By Contractors

Despite having a much-needed requirement of at least 50 junior engineers, the strength in the MBMC is limited to less than half.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
article-image

The recent incident in which a junior engineer working on a contractual basis was slapped by the local legislator for demolishing a tenement during monsoons, allegedly at the behest of a builder, has yet again highlighted the need of regular staffers in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for sensitive postings involving technical expertise.

Despite having a much-needed requirement of at least 50 junior engineers, the strength in the MBMC is limited to less than half.

MBMC has a staff requirement of 50 junior engineers

Moreover, most of the junior engineers on the permanent pay roll have been recently promoted as sectional engineers. As a stop gap arrangement to fill the void, the civic administration roped in a private manpower agency to hire 43 junior engineers (diploma holders) last year. Out of the 43 contractual junior engineers, 13 are posted in the anti-encroachment wings attached to the local ward offices, 18 with the Public Works Department (PWD), two in the Tree Authority, five each in the water supply department and town planning wing.

It has been alleged that these junior engineers (several of them are kin of local politicians and former corporators) are rendering their services in exchange of meagre and delayed salaries, which could turn into determinants of indulgence in shady activities.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive | Mira Bhayandar: Arrest of junior engineers exposes 'class war' in MBMC
article-image

Salary of MBMC engineers

In the first couple of months the engineers were paid ₹21,000 per month which was later reduced to ₹16,000, sources revealed. “In am not aware about the exact amount being paid to the junior engineers. I will confirm and revert,” said Abhay Shinde who heads the manpower supply agency. Although the MBMC top brass silently grumbles over the staff crisis which according to them had been hampering the day-to-day work, rationalization of staffing pattern towards fresh recruitment of additional staff to supplement the existing strength aimed at improving urban governance and service delivery is yet to see the light of the day. 

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar Slap-gate: MBMC Junior Engineers Seek Action Against MLA Geeta Jain
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: 9 Dead In Rain Related Incidents In City After Onset Of Monsoon

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: 9 Dead In Rain Related Incidents In City After Onset Of Monsoon

Mira-Bhayandar: Sena MLA Sarnaik Demands EOW Probe Into BSUP Flat Allotment Scam

Mira-Bhayandar: Sena MLA Sarnaik Demands EOW Probe Into BSUP Flat Allotment Scam

Mira-Bhayandar: Understaffed MBMC Has To Rely On Engineers Hired By Contractors

Mira-Bhayandar: Understaffed MBMC Has To Rely On Engineers Hired By Contractors

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray's Sena Won't Win More Than Five Seats In 2024 Polls: Narayan Rane

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray's Sena Won't Win More Than Five Seats In 2024 Polls: Narayan Rane

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Announces Opposition's Next Move: Bengaluru to Host Crucial Meet on This...

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Announces Opposition's Next Move: Bengaluru to Host Crucial Meet on This...