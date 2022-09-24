Mira-Bhayandar: To get rid of potholes, invite a VIP to your area

Before and after picture of the stretch in Bhayandar |

Mira-Bhayandar: Are you fed up with pothole-ridden roads and your complaints falling on deaf ears? Here is a simple solution, just pray that an important political personality pays a visit to your area and then watch the magic.

That’s exactly what motorists and pedestrians witnessed on a specific route in the twin-city on Mira-Bhayandar. Hundreds of potholes on the 5km-stretch alongside the under-construction metro rail route from Dahisar check-naka to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose municipal ground in Bhayandar (West) were fixed overnight to ensure a smooth ride for Deputy Chief Minister-Devendra Fadnavis, who travelled on this route to attend a function at Keshav-Srushti in Uttan on Friday.

Due to its battered condition motorists travelling on this stretch of the road were facing a nightmare, because of cranes and other heavy equipment being used by contractors deployed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Heavy spells of rain further deteriorated the condition of roads and compounded the woes. According to officials attached to the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) they have been constantly communicating with their MMRDA counterparts to get the roads asphalted.

“Apart from our official letters to the MMRDA, the chief minister in his meeting on 6, July had directed immediate repair work of such battered roads. Thankfully, they are now in action mode,” said a senior MBMC officer, who claimed that fixing the potholes has been taken up on a war-footing on the internal and arterial roads of the twin-city, but heavy rains has hampered the speed.

The stretch of road was asphalted in 2021 and its Defect Liability Period (DLP) for repairing work is five years, officials said. Legislator Geeta Jain has also threatened to launch an agitation against the MMRDA and the MBMC if they fail to get rid of the pothole menace.