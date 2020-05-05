Mira Bhayandar: Tiff over Rs 200 leads to supervisor’s murder in Kashimira amid Lockdown 3.0

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old supervisor was hammered to death by his colleague after a dispute sparked off between the duo over Rs. 200 during the wee hours on Monday.

According to the police, the gruesome crime has been reported from the staff quarters of a reputed educational institute near Thakur Mall in Kashimira. The deceased Devilal Hariram Kalaguman alias Deva (25) and the accused Lakshman Ditta Kakan (58), were part of the garden maintenance team working in their capacity as supervisor and gardener respectively.

As a routine exercise, Kakan on behalf of the contractor, handed over Rs.200 to all other gardeners and labourers towards weekly expenses on Sunday. However, Kakan not only refused to pay Rs.200 to Deva, but ended up quarrelling with him for remaining absent from duty.

Upset over not being paid, Kakan in a fit of rage allegedly assaulted Deva with a hammer when the latter was fast asleep in his tenement. Inflicted with deep head injury, Deva was found in a pool of blood and was rushed to the municpal hospital in Mira Road but was declared dead on arrival.

The police have arrested Kakan and also recovered the murder weapon from the crime scene. “Yes we have arrested the accused and booked him under section 302 of the IPC,” confirmed Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare. The accused was remanded to custody after he was produced before the District Sessions Court, Thane on Tuesday. Further investigations were underway.