Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: 60 covidiots booked in Bhayandar and 52 in Mira Road

Covidiots from Mira Road and Bhayandar have bagged the top spots in the list of cases registering against those caught defying lockdown orders by the various subdivisions falling under the jurisdiction of the Thane (rural) police in the past two days.

As per information sourced out from the police department, a total of 121 people were booked under section 188 of the IPC (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) in the rural parts of Thane district. While the Bhayandar division topped the list by rounding up 60 covidiots in 12 cases, their Mira Road counterparts bagged the second slot by taking action against 52 covidiots albeit in 15 cases on 21 and 22 April.

On the other hand, the traffic police registered 994 cases against bikers and motorists under the Motor Vehicle Act and impounded 30 vehicles, while netting fines amounting Rs. 3.33 lakh in the corresponding period, after it was determined that the covidiots had stepped out of their homes without a genuine reason. Some were not even wearing masks. The Ganeshpuri division reported zero cases.

Reiterating his appeal, SP Dr Shivaji Rathod said, “It is the duty of all citizens to behave responsibly so that the spread of the disease can be prevented. Please stay home, maintain social distancing and cooperate the police and district administration.” Apart from registering criminal cases, the police have been reprimanding the offenders by making them perform sit-ups and other exercises. Despite an alarming rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the twin-city, some people have continued to defy the lockdown.