Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Total number of COVID-19 cases in India rises to 21,393

Total number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 21,393
India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rise to 21393 (including 16454 active cases, 4257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
US sees 1,738 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Trump signs executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into US
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced the signing of an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States for 60 days in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Two pet cats in New York test positive for COVID-19
Two pet cats in New York have been infected with the novel coronavirus, becoming the first pets in the United States to test positive for the virus, federal agencies said. The two cats, which live in separate areas of New York state, have shown mild symptoms and are expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement released by the US Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday, reported Xinhua news agency.
