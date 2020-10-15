Mira Bhayandar: Three held, two women rescued from sex trade in Kashimira; probe on

The rescue of two women (aged 23 and 24 years) from a lodge in Kashimira, has yet again exposed the nefarious activities of some notorious owners who are operating prostitution dens under the garb of providing shelter to their clientele.
Three people including the operator, cashier and a waiter of a lodge in Kashimira have been arrested for their involvement in facilitating prostitution activities at their establishment.
The trio was booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act-1956. Acting on a tip-off about the flesh trade activities, a team led by Senior Police Inspector-Sanjay Hazare and ASI- Rajesh Pansare under the supervision of newly appointed ACP- Vilas Sanap of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate.
Following a tip-off that Hotel Amrapali- a lodging and boarding facility located in an industrial area near the highway in Kashimira was being used as a front for operating a prostitution racket, a team led by Senior Police Inspector-Sanjay Hazare and ASI Rajesh Pansare under the supervision of newly appointed ACP- Vilas Sanap sent a decoy customer to the establishment.
After confirming information of the "pick-up" service by striking a deal with the hotel-staffers, the team swooped down on the lodge on Wednesday. While the operator- Suresh Yadav (45), cashier- Kamlesh Mandal (25) and a waiter identified as-Mukesh Yadav (35) were taken into custody, the police team rescued two women (aged 23 and 24 years) from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers.
The women were shifted to a rehabilitation center. However, as usual, a pimp and the owner of the lodge who are the actual beneficiaries of the immoral trade managed to evade the police dragnet. Further investigations were underway.
