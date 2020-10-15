Mira-Bhayandar: 11 held in raid at 'Sorat' gambling den in Uttan

The local crime branch (LCB) unit of the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate along with their coastal police counterparts raided a gambling den in Uttan on Wednesday.

The gambling den was found to be facilitating a game called “Sorat” which is played through random numbers on plastic tokens, the police said.

Eleven gamblers including the den operator-Munir Haji Memon (40) and his two accomplices landed into the custody of the police while playing and accepting monetary bets on the game.

Acting on a tip-off, the police teams swooped down on the den located in a makeshift tenement behind the bus-stop in Uttan at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday.

Besides gambling material, the police team seized cash amounting to more than Rs.10, 000 from the possession of the accused.

A case under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act (1997) has been registered in this context against the accused at the Uttan coastal police station.

Further investigations in this case are currently underway.

Earlier in August, the police had landed five gamblers, including three women, behind bars after busting a gambling party in a raid on a fifth floor apartment located in a posh housing locality in Thane's Mira Road.

Besides gambling material, cash amounting more than Rs 18,000 was seized during the raid, police said.

With gamblers preferring flats in high profile areas in discreet residential neighborhoods to conduct their nefarious hobbies, the gambling menace is fast becoming a serious concern for the police.