Cops bust gambling den in Mira Road apartment; five including 3 women held

Five gamblers including three women landed behind bars after a team from the Thane (rural) police swooped down on a fifth floor apartment located in a posh housing locality in Mira Road on Wednesday night.

According to the police, working on a specific tip-off received from an informant, a crime detection team led by lade PSI Palande under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector Sandip Kadam, raided the apartment den in the Shanti Park area of Mira Road and caught five people including the owner, who were found to be indulged in placing monetary bets on card games.

Besides gambling material, cash amounting more than Rs18,000 was seized during the raid, police said. All the accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act. With gamblers preferring flats in high profile areas in discreet residential neighborhoods to conduct their nefarious hobbies, the gambling menace has become a serious concern for the Thane (rural) police. Further investigations into the case were on.