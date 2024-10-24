 Mira Bhayandar: Thief 'Specialised' In Stealing Royal Enfield Bullet Bikes Arrested In Nallasopara; 3 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Thief 'Specialised' In Stealing Royal Enfield Bullet Bikes Arrested In Nallasopara; 3 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Mira Bhayandar: Thief 'Specialised' In Stealing Royal Enfield Bullet Bikes Arrested In Nallasopara; 3 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

A man arrested by the crime detection unit attached to the Tulinj police station for his involvement in a case of mobile theft turned out to be a notorious bike-lifter who specialised in stealing Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Police arrest Royal Enfield Bullet bike thief in Nallasopara; 3 stolen motorcycles recovered | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: A man arrested by the crime detection unit attached to the Tulinj police station for his involvement in a case of mobile theft turned out to be a notorious bike-lifter who specialised in stealing Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles.

According to the police, the accused who has been identified as-Shivam Sudhir Jha (26) had stolen three bullet motorcycles in the Virar-Nallasopara belt in less than a fortnight. The police laid a trap and arrested him from Nallasopara on Tuesday.

A resident of Sahakar Nagar area in Virar, Jha had apparently mastered the art of effortlessly breaking the handle lock with a wire and bypassing the standard ignition system to start the motorcycle without a key.

“He specifically targeted Bullet bikes due to the high demand in the resale market which fetched a good price in comparison to other motor-cycles.” said a senior police officer who is privy to the investigations.

FPJ Shorts
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Gets Bail With Conditions After Being Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Gets Bail With Conditions After Being Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
Mira-Bhayandar: 'Missing' For 2 Months, Kashimira Family Traced By Cops In Uttar Pradesh
Mira-Bhayandar: 'Missing' For 2 Months, Kashimira Family Traced By Cops In Uttar Pradesh
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Declines To Reveal Operational Date In RTI Response, Shares Financial Details
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Declines To Reveal Operational Date In RTI Response, Shares Financial Details
Mumbai: '70% Of Fire Incidents Attributed To Faulty Electrical Infrastructure,' Says Fire And Security Association Of India
Mumbai: '70% Of Fire Incidents Attributed To Faulty Electrical Infrastructure,' Says Fire And Security Association Of India

The accused who was apparently looking for potential buyers for the stolen bikes when he was caught has confessed to his involvement in three bike lifting cases and a mobile theft committed by him in the Virar-Nallasopara belt.

However, the police suspect his involvement in more similar offences in and around the region. Assistant Police Inspector-Sunil Pawar is conducting further investigations.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: Cyber Crooks Hack Phone Of 38-Year-Old Mira Road Techie, Secure ₹15 Lakh Loan...
article-image

The police recovered three motorcycles and a mobile phone collectively valued at Rs 2.50 lakh from the possession of the accused who has been booked under section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for theft.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Releases List Of 45 Candidates; Jayant Patil To...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Releases List Of 45 Candidates; Jayant Patil To...

Mira-Bhayandar: 'Missing' For 2 Months, Kashimira Family Traced By Cops In Uttar Pradesh

Mira-Bhayandar: 'Missing' For 2 Months, Kashimira Family Traced By Cops In Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Declines To Reveal Operational Date In RTI Response,...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Declines To Reveal Operational Date In RTI Response,...

Mumbai: '70% Of Fire Incidents Attributed To Faulty Electrical Infrastructure,' Says Fire And...

Mumbai: '70% Of Fire Incidents Attributed To Faulty Electrical Infrastructure,' Says Fire And...

Mumbai: JNPA Implements SOPs To Optimise Operations And Alleviate Space Shortages At Empty Container...

Mumbai: JNPA Implements SOPs To Optimise Operations And Alleviate Space Shortages At Empty Container...