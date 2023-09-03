Mira-Bhayandar: Prized Catch For Police Team That Nabbed 3 Wanted Azamgarh Killers At Kashimira

The trio in police custody | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Three dreaded criminals from a village in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) who were carrying a cash reward of ₹50,000 each on their heads, were arrested by a joint team comprising officers from the special task force (STF) in Varanasi and the crime branch unit (zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

The trio who had been evading the police dragnet since 2019 were finally nabbed near the Thakur Mall bus stop in Kashimira on Friday.

According to the MBVV police, they were approached by their STF counterparts from Uttar Pradesh seeking help in nabbing the criminals who as per their information were holed up somewhere in the Mira-Bhayandar area. On the virtue of electronic surveillance, police inspector- Aviraj Kurhade zeroed in on the location of the trio, following which the joint team apprehended the trio who have been identified as- Ramvilas Shankar Yadav alias Belas (55), Dinesh Ramvilas Yadav alias Golu (18) and Anil Subhash Yadav (20) all natives of Malpar village of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

The 3 murder accused concealed their identities by going incognito

To conceal their identities, Belas sold sharbat (cold drinks) on a hand cart, while the other two worked as construction workers. The trio along with their accomplice had murdered Avdesh Yadav in 2019 in a bid to avenge the killing of Ramvilas Yadav’s elder brother- Markandeya Yadav over a land-related dispute in 2001. The accused fugitives went on to murder the prime witness-Ram Dulare Yadav in the murder of Awadhesh Yadav. Ram Dulare Yadav’s body was found near a college in Ghazipur on February 21, 2023.

Police investigations concluded that it was a cold-blooded murder

The accused had tried to portray it as a road accident death, but after investigations, it turned out to be a cold-blooded murder. While the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), district Azamgarh had issued a warrant to arrest the accused on 25, September, 2023, superintendent of police- Anurag Arya had announced a reward of ₹50,000 each for their arrest. An offence under sections 302,364, 201 and 120 (b) had been registered against the accused at the Mehnagar police station in Azamgarh district. A manhunt has been launched to nab their fourth accomplice.