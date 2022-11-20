Mira Bhayandar: Trio held from Surat for killing co-worker over petty tiff

Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police with accused Mehfooz Alam Siddique (50), Sahil Siddique (25), and Raja Babu Singh (32). |

Mira Bhayandar: In less than 24 hours, the police have caught three for allegedly killing their 25-year-old co-worker in Vasai over a petty issue of keeping the luggage. The trio were apprehended by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police from Surat in Gujarat on Saturday, November 19.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Jayanto Mandal (25), and the accused are named as Mehfooz Alam Siddique (50), Sahil Siddique (25), and Raja Babu Singh (32). The group got into a fight over the petty issue of keeping their luggage in the tenement in Shilotre village, in the room that was provided by the Valiv-based company as accommodation for its employees.

When the victim abruptly vanished, the police focused their investigation primarily on the trio who was staying with Jayanto Mandal.Later, his body was found inflicted with multiple and deep injuries caused by some sharp object, and the sudden disappearance of his co-workers and roommates made them the prime suspects in the crime, police said.

Police activated their informant network and electronic surveillance

On sensing the seriousness of the case, a crime detection team led by Senior Police Inspector Kailash Barve and Police Inspector (Crime) Milind Sable, under the supervision of DCP Suhas Bawche, activated their core informant network and electronic surveillance, which led to the arrest of the trio from Surat in Gujarat.

They reache Surat and were planning to go to Bhojpur district of Bihar. They had switched off their cell phones in a desperate attempt to evade the police dragnet. After rounds of sustained interrogation, the trio confessed to the crime. Further investigations were underway.

After receiving information about the crime, police registered an offence under sections 302, 323, 504 and 34 of the IPC at the Valiv police station on Friday, November 18.

