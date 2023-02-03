Mira Bhayandar: Pratap Sarnaik accuses civic body officials of ignoring illegal constructions

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik has dropped a bombshell by levelling serious allegations against the administrator and officers attached to the various wards of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for turning a blind eye towards massive illegal constructions that are mushrooming with brazen impunity in the twin-city.

𝗕𝗮𝗿𝘀, 𝗹𝗼𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀: 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗶𝗸

In his letter to the municipal commissioner, Sarnaik has stated that bars, lodges, studio’s, slum clusters and chawls are being illegally constructed in his constituency on the virtue of blessings bestowed by some corrupt officials. “We are glad that the civic administration is bagging awards from the state and central governments, but at the same time it’s beyond logic that illegal constructions are being allowed to flourish. Another point of concern is the use of repairing permission as a tool to carry out illegal constructions by adding multiple floors to structures sans foundations.”

𝗖𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗰 𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗿𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘂𝗻𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀

However, civic officials claimed that they were keeping a tab on illegalities and frequently launching demolition drives to raze unauthorised structures.

It should be noted that, Sarnaik had also moved a call-to-attention motion in the state assembly against the illegal constructions. Vast stretches of land have been grabbed by the local slum mafia to illegally build single room tenements in the region. It has been alleged that most of the tenements are being sold or rented out by slumlords to illegal immigrants and anti-social elements. The illegal huts which have mushroomed mostly on forest, tribal and private no-development land have the blessings of local politicians who are said to be hand-in-glove with the slum mafia.

𝗕𝗝𝗣 𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘂𝘀

Joining the chorus with the Sena leadership, the local BJP unit is also up in arms against the massive corruption prevailing in the MBMC. Bharat Mishra who is the media in-charge of the local BJP unit launched an agitation outside the municipal commissioner’s office to register his party’s protest against the highhandedness of the civic administration and corruption prevailing in allotting tenders in a biased manner. “ If the civic administration does not mend its ways then we will intensify our agitation.” Mishra said.

