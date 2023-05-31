Mira-Bhayandar: Police raid ladies bar masquerading as live orchestra, arrest 12; owner not yet in custody

Bar raided after tip-off on dance performances happening under the guise of live orchestra bar | Representational Photo

Mira Bhayandar: The Navghar police raided Hotel Anna Palace, a ladies-orchestra bar in Bhayandar (east) which was found to be indulging in vulgar dance performances under the guise of live orchestra shows late on Tuesday night. A team attached to the DCP’s (Zone 1) office in Mira Road received a tip-off about girls being forced to dance, while patrons showered money on them - both of which are criminal acts under the law enacted in 2016.

Police sends in a decoy

The team sent a decoy customer to ascertain the authenticity of the information. The decoy recorded the performances on video, following which the team swooped down on Hotel Anna Palace located on the Goddev Road in Bhayandar (east) at around 11 pm. Twelve people including the manager, soliciting customers and other staffers of the establishment were taken into custody. The team also recovered cash amounting ₹24,130 from the establishment. A case under section 3, 8, (1) (2) of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act- 2016, has been registered at the Navghar police station against the accused.

Stringent punishment under the law

The act has stringent guidelines and convictions in such cases are punishable with five years’ imprisonment or a fine of ₹25 lakh - or both. However, the owners and operators who are the actual beneficiaries of the illicit trade are yet to be arrested.