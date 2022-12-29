e-Paper Get App
Mira Bhayandar: Bar raided after tip-off on dance performances happening under guise of live orchestra bar

The police team had initially sent a decoy customer who recorded the dance performances on video, following which the raid was conducted.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: Bar raided after tip-off on dance performances happening under the guise of live orchestra bar | Representational Photo
Mira Bhayandar: The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided yet another a ladies bar in Bhayandar which was found to be indulged in dance performances under the guise of live orchestra shows on Wednesday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Mid-Life Orchestra Bar in Bhayandar (east). The police team had initially sent a decoy customer who recorded the dance performances on video, following which the raid was conducted.

Case registered under various IPC sections

A case under the relevant sections of the stringent Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act- 2016, has been registered at the Navghar police station  against the 11 people including manager, cashier, staff and soliciting customers. Cash amounting more than Rs.58,000 was also seized during the raid.  

The act has stringent guidelines and convictions in such cases are punishable with five years’ imprisonment or a fine of Rs. 25 lakh-or both. 

