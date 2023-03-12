Mira-Bhayandar: Bar manager, others held for organising dance performances in guise of live orchestra

Representational Image

The Navghar police raided a restaurant and bar in Bhayandar on Friday night and found it to be hosting dance performances under the guise of live orchestra.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Hotel Tarzan, a notorious ladies-cum-orchestra bar located on the Navghar-Fatak Road in Bhayandar (east). The police team under the supervision of senior police inspector Milind Desai had initially sent a decoy customer who recorded the dance performances on video, following which the raid was conducted.

A case under the relevant sections of the stringent Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act- 2016, has been registered at the Navghar police station against the 7 people including manager the manager-Dorai Raj (43), cashier-Santosh Anand Shetty (48) and other staffers.

Seven women rescued

While 15 soliciting customers were rounded up, seven women were rescued by the police team. Cash amounting to ₹1,570 was also seized from the bar counter. Some of the accused are still at large.

Police had recently conducted a raid in this bar and rescued ten girls who were found to be squeezed in a specially created secret cavity which served as a hideout during police raids.