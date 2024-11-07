 Mira Bhayandar Police Seize 4 Country-Made Pistols & 8 Live Cartridges Worth Over ₹2.8 Lakh From Nagpur Man Staying At Hotel In Kashimira
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar Police Seize 4 Country-Made Pistols & 8 Live Cartridges Worth Over ₹2.8 Lakh From Nagpur Man Staying At Hotel In Kashimira

Mira Bhayandar Police Seize 4 Country-Made Pistols & 8 Live Cartridges Worth Over ₹2.8 Lakh From Nagpur Man Staying At Hotel In Kashimira

Acting on a tip-off received by API- Prashant Gangurde, a team under the supervision of police inspector- Aviraj Kurhade swooped down on the hotel and nabbed Mhatre with the firearms. Mhatre, who works as a labourer in Nagpur had checked into the hotel a few hours before he was arrested, police said. The barrel length and bore of the country-made pistols measured 15 cm and 1 cm respectively.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Firearms MBVV |

Mira Bhayandar: Less than three days after busting an inter-state arms supply cartel, the crime branch unit (zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) arrested a Nagpur-based gunrunner who was found to be in possession of illegal firearms in Kashimira on Wednesday.

According to the police the accused who has been identified as Parmanand Naresh Mhatre (27) who was arrested from a room in Hotel Western was found to be in possession of four country-made pistols and eight live cartridges worth more than Rs. 2.08 lakh.

About The Seizure

Acting on a tip-off received by API- Prashant Gangurde, a team under the supervision of police inspector- Aviraj Kurhade swooped down on the hotel and nabbed Mhatre with the firearms. Mhatre, who works as a labourer in Nagpur had checked into the hotel a few hours before he was arrested, police said. The barrel length and bore of the country-made pistols measured 15 cm and 1 cm respectively.

FPJ Shorts
All About Hashimoto's Disease That Arjun Kapoor Suffers From; Know Causes And Treatments
All About Hashimoto's Disease That Arjun Kapoor Suffers From; Know Causes And Treatments
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Bust Massive Hooch Brewing Den In Nallasopara Jungle, Seize Goods Worth...
article-image

“The accused seems to be just a carrier who was apparently hired to deliver the arms. Investigations were on to ascertain the source of the firearms and its potential buyers,” said a senior police official. Meanwhile, an offence has been registered at the Kashigaon police station under the relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act against Mhatre who has been remanded into custody.

It may be recalled that eight people including arm suppliers and buyers were recently arrested from various states by the MBVV police who seized 9 country-made pistols and 21 live cartridges worth Rs.3.83 lakh from their possession.

The influx of weapons in the lead-up to the crucial state assembly elections has become a cause of concern for law enforcement agencies. However, the MBVV police are on overdrive mode to weed out anti-social elements from the region ahead of the assembly elections which are scheduled to be held on 20, November. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amazon, Flipkart Vendors Under ED Scanner As Agency Launches Pan-India Search Operation

Amazon, Flipkart Vendors Under ED Scanner As Agency Launches Pan-India Search Operation

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 10 Key Candidates With 'Dynast' Tag Attached To Them

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 10 Key Candidates With 'Dynast' Tag Attached To Them

'Rahul Gandhi Using 'Red Book' To Seek Help From Urban Naxals': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress MP...

'Rahul Gandhi Using 'Red Book' To Seek Help From Urban Naxals': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress MP...

Indian Urban Home Buyers Prefer Apartments & homeownership: Knight Frank

Indian Urban Home Buyers Prefer Apartments & homeownership: Knight Frank

Mira Bhayandar Police Seize 4 Country-Made Pistols & 8 Live Cartridges Worth Over ₹2.8 Lakh From...

Mira Bhayandar Police Seize 4 Country-Made Pistols & 8 Live Cartridges Worth Over ₹2.8 Lakh From...