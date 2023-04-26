Mira Bhayandar: One held for duping aspirant of ₹12 lakh on pretext of railway TC job | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: The Kashimira police have arrested a 46-year-old man for duping a job aspirant to the tune of more than Rs. 12 lakh by promising a ticket checkers (TC) job in the Northern Railway.

According to the police, the complainant-Bharat Narayan Jha (28)- a resident of Kandivali worked for a brief stint at the used car selling and buying shop in the Munshi compound area of Kashimira run by the accused identified as- Sameer Kadri (46). The complainant left the job and joined an event management company.

How the man was duped of Rs 12 lakh

In September, 2018, the accused called up Jha with an offer of a railway TC’s job through his contacts in the railway department in Lucknow. Jha demanded Rs. 10 lakh for facilitating the job. Jha agreed and paid Rs. 1.5 lakh as advance money following which he was sent to a railway medical centre for a fitness test where his blood test was done with the help of a man posing as the ward boy of the establishment. The complainant was told that he had passed the fitness test and took another Rs.2 lakh. He again travelled to Lucknow, Delhi and Muzaffarpur where some other people took his finger prints and made him fill application and joining forms.

The racketeers told him that his recruitment process as TC in Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) had been completed and the complainant ended up paying a total of Rs. 12.40 lakh to Kadri and his accomplices. He was issued a joining letter, identity card and a TC’s uniform. However, the joining letter and identity card turned out to be fake.

Jha tried to contact Kadri and his accomplices but all were unreachable. Realising he was cheated, Jha registered a complaint with the Kashimira police on 11, April.

Fraudster arrested

A team under the supervision of senior police inspector-Sandip Kadam conducted investigations and apprehended Kadri from Thane. However, his accomplices are still at large. A resident of Mumbra, Kadri has been remanded to magisterial custody. Not ruling out the possibility of a well-oiled job racket and an insider hand, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the other racketeers. An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against all the accused. Further investigations were on.