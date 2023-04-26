 Mira Bhayandar: One held for duping aspirant of ₹12 lakh on pretext of railway TC job
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: One held for duping aspirant of ₹12 lakh on pretext of railway TC job

Mira Bhayandar: One held for duping aspirant of ₹12 lakh on pretext of railway TC job

The victim was handed over a fake ID, joining letter and even a TC uniform.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: One held for duping aspirant of ₹12 lakh on pretext of railway TC job | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: The Kashimira police have arrested a 46-year-old man for duping a job aspirant to the tune of more than Rs. 12 lakh by promising a ticket checkers (TC)  job in the Northern Railway.

According to the police, the complainant-Bharat Narayan Jha (28)- a resident of Kandivali worked for a brief stint at the used car selling and buying shop in the Munshi compound area of Kashimira run by the accused identified as- Sameer Kadri (46). The complainant left the job and joined an event management company.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: FIR against Kajal Hindustani for hate speech during Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha in Mira...
article-image

How the man was duped of Rs 12 lakh

In September, 2018, the accused called up Jha with an offer of a railway TC’s job through his contacts in the railway department in Lucknow. Jha demanded Rs. 10 lakh for facilitating the job. Jha agreed and paid Rs. 1.5 lakh as advance money following which he was sent to a railway medical centre for a fitness test where his blood test was done with the help of a man posing as the ward boy of the establishment. The complainant was told that he had passed the fitness test and took another Rs.2 lakh. He again travelled to Lucknow, Delhi and Muzaffarpur where some other people took his finger prints and made him fill application and joining forms.

The racketeers told him that his recruitment process as TC in Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) had been completed and the complainant ended up paying a total of Rs. 12.40 lakh to Kadri and his accomplices. He was issued a joining letter, identity card and a TC’s uniform. However, the joining letter and identity card turned out to be fake.

Jha tried to contact Kadri and his accomplices but all were unreachable. Realising he was cheated, Jha registered a complaint with the Kashimira police on 11, April.

Fraudster arrested

A team under the supervision of senior police inspector-Sandip Kadam conducted investigations and apprehended Kadri from Thane. However, his accomplices are still at large. A resident of Mumbra, Kadri has been remanded to magisterial custody. Not ruling out the possibility of a well-oiled job racket and an insider hand, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the other racketeers. An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against all the accused. Further investigations were on.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: Ghar-wapsi to BJP for ex-Sena (UBT) corporator in MBMC
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Antilia bomb-scare case: Court rejects Sachin Vaze’s plea for statements of ex-colleagues, home...

Antilia bomb-scare case: Court rejects Sachin Vaze’s plea for statements of ex-colleagues, home...

Maharashtra: Govt says positive on demands even as farmers begin 3-day long march in Ahmednagar

Maharashtra: Govt says positive on demands even as farmers begin 3-day long march in Ahmednagar

Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira police make second arrest in fake ED summons case

Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira police make second arrest in fake ED summons case

Mumbai: Solar power for agriculture scheme to act as game changer, says MSEDCL director & BJP leader...

Mumbai: Solar power for agriculture scheme to act as game changer, says MSEDCL director & BJP leader...

Mira Bhayandar: One held for duping aspirant of ₹12 lakh on pretext of railway TC job

Mira Bhayandar: One held for duping aspirant of ₹12 lakh on pretext of railway TC job