Mira Bhayandar: Ghar-wapsi to BJP for ex-Sena (UBT) corporator in MBMC | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: In yet another setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), one of their former corporators in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and her husband who was the national spokesperson of the party, joined the BJP along with their supporters in the presence of state BJP chief- Chandrashekhar Bawankule and former legislator- Narendra Mehta at the party headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The former corporator-Sneha Pandey and her husband Shailesh Pandey were earlier in the BJP before they crossed over to the Shiv Sena on the eve of the MBMC elections held in August-2017. While Sneha Pandey is a three times corporator in the MBMC, Shailesh is actively associated with various trade unions and social welfare organisations in the twin-city. Meanwhile former Congress corporator- Sarah Akram also joined the BJP on this occasion. The five year term of the MBMChas ended in August 2022 and the elections are expected to be held later this year, prompting politicians to look for greener pastures.