Relief for Mira Bhayandar citizens: After political uproar, administrator led MBMC rolls back tax hike

Mira Bhayandar: Two days after an uproar by the BJP and other political parties, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally decided to roll back the introduction of new levies and hike in various taxes with immediate effect.

Since the five-year term of the BJP-led MBMC ended in August, 2022, the municipal commissioner in his capacity as administrator used it as a window to widen the tax net and improve finances by introducing 10 per cent water benefit tax, while imposing a 23 per cent and 0.5 per cent hike in the existing water tariff and fire and emergency services tax on 28, March, 2023.

BJP led by former legislator-Narendra Mehta had threatened agitation

However, the BJP, Congress and independent legislator- Geeta Jain who has lent her support to the BJP vehemently opposed the new levies and hike in taxes. The BJP led by former legislator-Narendra Mehta had even threatened to launch an agitation and warned the administration that his party would appeal to citizens to refrain from paying taxes if the decision was not withdrawn.

Terming the hike as illegal due to the act-of-delay, the BJP contended that there was no need for a hike as the MBMC has not only achieved an all-time high in tax collections, but sufficient funds had been allocated by the state and central government for various projects. “After reviewing the provisions in the act, the new levies and hike in taxes have been rolled back which will prove to be a respite for citizens.” confirmed deputy municipal commissioner- Sanjay Shinde.

According to the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act 1949, it is obligatory to take a final call on the tax hike proposal on or before February 20, so that the new tax structure can be incorporated in MBMC’s annual budget of 2023-24. To facilitate 24x7 supply through the ambitious Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme, the civic administration had decided to increase its water tariff for the first time in five years.