Mira Bhayandar: BJP opposes hike in taxes by administrator run MBMC 

Mira Bhayandar: The local BJP unit is up in arms against the introduction of new levies and hike in various taxes by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Former BJP legislator- Narendra Mehta has demanded an immediate roll back of the decision to impose the new levies and hike in the existing tax structure taken by the municipal commissioner in his capacity as administrator.

Taxes hiked by MBMC

The five-year term of the BJP-led MBMC ended in August 2022, and the municipal commissioner used it as a window to widen the tax net and improve finances by introducing 10 per cent water benefit tax and imposing a 0.5 percent hike in the existing fire and emergency services tax.

“Unfazed by the goof-up committed last year, which prompted us to move the court, the civic administration has once again repeated the act-of-delay in altering the tax structure property taxes. Moreover, there is no need for a hike as the MBMC has not only achieved an all time high in tax collections, but has received sufficient funds from the state government for various projects. If the taxes are not rolled back, we will appeal to citizens to refrain from paying taxes and also launch an agitation.” said Mehta.

Meanwhile sitting legislator- Geeta Jain has also opposed the tax hike. “I will write to the civic chief and demand an immediate rollback.” she said. According to the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act 1949, it is obligatory to take a final call on the tax hike proposal on or before February 20, so that the new tax structure can be accommodated in the MBMC’s annual budget of 2023-24. “Responding to our demands the civic chief has sought two days’ time to decide on the issue.” Mehta said.

