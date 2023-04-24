Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC sets up CCTV control room to keep an eye on civic nuisance

Photo: Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: The command and control centre (CCC) set up by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to handle the network of CCTV cameras in the twin-city is all set to bring a sweeping change in the functioning of the civic body as well as the police administration.

Located in Bhayandar East, the control room was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on April 22. A giant display video wall with small screens has been set up in the modern CCC armed with viewing, recording and monitoring facilities.

Cameras installed at strategic locations and vantage points

As per a detailed project report, 1,020 CCTV cameras were needed in 2017. However, the twin-city, which has witnessed rapid development in the past six years, now needs at least 3,000 of them. There are around 800 high-definition cameras installed at strategic locations and vantage points. Additionally, several cameras are installed by business establishments and housing societies under the police-public-participation scheme.

At present, the CCC can handle 1,000 cameras, but it can be expanded and integrated as need arises. “Apart from helping the police in viewing crime scenes, spotting offenders, managing traffic and other policing purposes, the CCC will also improve delivery of citizen-centric services by keeping an eye on garbage vulnerable points, water-logging, no hawking zones, anti-encroachment drives and illegal dumping of debris,” said civic chief Dilip Dhole.

MBMC to bear the annual operations and maintenance costs

Although the MBMC will bear the annual operations and maintenance costs, there is still no clarity as to who the police or the MBMC will provide manpower to operate the CCC. A team of eight trained operators and a supervisor will be needed for 24x7 surveillance in a single shift. Apart from high storage capacity, generator and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), a zoom feature is also available to select one particular camera and view the footage with precise perfection.

The MBMC also plans to install PTZ (pan/tilt/zoom) and thermal imaging infrared cameras for enhanced precision, which will not only deter criminal activities and gather crucial leads in detections but will also facilitate cops in nailing traffic offenders. As of now, 230 cameras in Navghar and Uttan are being linked to the control room through fibre optic cables.

