Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC lines up events to observe Earth Week

Aimed at creating awareness to tackle environmental issues which our planet faces and to promote solutions for a sustainable future, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has lined up a series of events on occasion of World Health Day which is observed every year on 22, April.

The weeklong awareness campaign includes events like- street plays, interactive sessions, workshops, rallies, environment themed drawing and essay competitions till 28, April.

“Although this is an annual event designed to encourage and demonstrate action and support for environmental protection, every day should be considered as Earth Day.” said municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole, while appealing citizens to extend support and actively participate in the green initiatives mooted by the administration.