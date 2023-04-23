 Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC lines up events to observe Earth Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: MBMC lines up events to observe Earth Week

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC lines up events to observe Earth Week

The weeklong awareness campaign includes events like- street plays, interactive sessions, workshops, rallies, environment themed drawing and essay competitions till 28, April.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
article-image

Aimed at creating awareness to tackle environmental issues which our planet faces and to promote solutions for a sustainable future, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has lined up a series of events on occasion of World Health Day which is observed every year on 22, April.

The weeklong awareness campaign includes events like- street plays, interactive sessions, workshops, rallies, environment themed drawing and essay competitions till 28, April.

“Although this is an annual event designed to encourage and demonstrate action and support for environmental protection, every day should be considered as Earth Day.” said municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole, while appealing citizens to extend support and actively participate in the green initiatives mooted by the administration.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain proposes Japan model of garbage disposal for MBMC
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Cops arrest 20 overspeeding bikers in Bandra after filmy chase on WEH

Mumbai: Cops arrest 20 overspeeding bikers in Bandra after filmy chase on WEH

Mumbai: Steel merchant cheated of ₹1.32 crore; complaint lodged

Mumbai: Steel merchant cheated of ₹1.32 crore; complaint lodged

Patwardhan Park underground parking: Durga Puja Committee in Khar seeks BJP MLA Ashish Shelar's help

Patwardhan Park underground parking: Durga Puja Committee in Khar seeks BJP MLA Ashish Shelar's help

Maharashtra: BJP leader Prakash Mehta preparing to make comeback in party

Maharashtra: BJP leader Prakash Mehta preparing to make comeback in party

Mumbai: Teenager crushed to death by mini truck in Malwani, driver held

Mumbai: Teenager crushed to death by mini truck in Malwani, driver held