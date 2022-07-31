Mira Bhayandar: Navy man buys trouser, loses Rs 1.18 lakh to card fraud

Representative Photo |

A young personnel attached to the Indian Navy lost more than Rs. 1.18 lakh to the evil designs of cyber-criminals after he purchased a trouser from a shop in Mira Road and made the payments using his debit card. The Navy man had used his father's (who is also in the Indian Navy) debit card to make the payments for the purchase.

However, two days later, the cardholder had the shock of his life when he received twelve SMSs on his mobile phone regarding fraudulent withdrawals amounting Rs. 1,18,276 from his savings bank account.

Notably, 11 out of the 12 withdrawals were of the same amount of Rs. 10,023 from the account linked to the ATM card without any One Time Password (OTP) or Personal Identification Number (PIN), indicating the presence of card cloning racketeers in the twin-city.

Based on the complaint registered by the Navy personnel’s mother, an offence under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified cyber crooks at the Naya Nagar police station on Friday. Further investigations are underway.

The twin-city has been witnessing an alarming rise in cyber fraud cases for the past couple of months.