‘Domestic Violence A Sad Reality Of Indian Society’: Bombay HC Denies Anticipatory Bail To Influential Pune Couple In Daughter-In-Law Cruelty Case

Bombay High Court denies anticipatory bail to a politically connected Pune couple accused of cruelty against their daughter-in-law | PTI

Mumbai, Jan 29: Observing that domestic violence remains a “sad reality of Indian society”, the Bombay High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to a politically connected couple accused of subjecting their daughter-in-law to cruelty, assault and threats to her life.

The court held that the applicants — Anil Kisan Lokhande and Suvarna Anil Lokhande — were “very influential persons” linked to parties in power and that no case was made out for granting them pre-arrest protection.

Court’s observations on domestic violence

Justice Madhav J Jamdar, on January 21, rejected the pre-arrest bail plea filed by the couple, who were booked by Pune police under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cruelty and other offences. Their son, Aditya, is also booked for the offence.

Making strong observations on the social realities faced by victims of domestic abuse, the court noted that “many victims of domestic violence, in spite of facing grave threat to their life, continue the matrimonial relationship”. It added that due to an “orthodox atmosphere, they face social stigma if they separate from husband’s family or take divorce”.

Dowry allegations

The daughter-in-law filed a complaint alleging that at the time of marriage it was agreed that 30 tolas (300 grams) of gold would be given by her family. However, she claimed that the applicants later demanded 100 tolas (1,000 grams) of gold and a Mercedes G-Wagon car as dowry.

Arguments by defence

Senior advocate Girish Kulkarni, appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court, argued that the applicants’ custodial interrogation was unnecessary. He submitted that custody was being sought merely to record statements and recover gold and silver ornaments, a pistol and a Toyota Fortuner car.

Kulkarni pointed out that the vehicle was already with the police and the pistol had been surrendered, leaving little to recover. He also argued that the FIR contained only vague references to ornaments and gadgets without specific details.

Senior advocate Rajiv Chavan, appearing for the accused, contended that they had joined the investigation, cooperated fully and were unlikely to abscond, and therefore deserved protection from arrest.

Complainant’s stand

The complainant’s advocate, Surbhi Agrawal, opposed the plea, submitting that the woman had been staying with her parents since June 2025 after being “mercilessly assaulted”. She said the complainant’s brother had rescued her after she was allegedly locked in a room.

Agrawal further submitted that the father-in-law, a director of a sugar factory, was a politician close to the ruling party and had misused a pistol to threaten the woman.

Court cites material evidence

The court observed that “in spite of facing grave and serious harassment, abuses, assaults and even burns as also serious threat to life, the complainant wanted to save her marriage”, and held that “by no stretch of imagination” could her conduct indicate a false FIR.

Justice Jamdar also noted that investigation papers placed on record “clearly show that there is material to support the allegations made in the FIR”.

Political influence noted

Referring to the applicants’ political affiliations, the court said the record showed they were “very influential persons”, and noted that they had not been arrested despite the FIR and rejection of anticipatory bail.

“He belongs to Shiv Sena – Eknath Shinde Group and now he is likely to contest the election of the Zilla Parishad from NCP – Ajit Pawar Group. Both these political parties are part of the ruling party in the State of Maharashtra. In any case, the position on record clearly shows that the applicants are very influential persons,” the court noted in its detailed order while rejecting the plea.

