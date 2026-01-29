Agri Mahotsav Shut In Bhiwandi After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Demise |

Bhiwandi: The ongoing Agri Mahotsav at the Gram Panchayat playground in Sonale village of Bhiwandi taluka was completely shut down following the tragic demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar in a reported plane crash. In view of the unfortunate incident, the organisers took an immediate decision to suspend all scheduled events and cancel the remaining programmes of the festival.

Solemn Tribute Observed

As a mark of deep respect and condolence, the organisers, members of the Agri community, and local citizens gathered at the venue to pay a heartfelt tribute to the departed leader. All lights at the festival ground were switched off, and those present observed silence using the light from their mobile phones, creating a solemn and emotional atmosphere. The moment symbolised collective grief and respect for the leader whose sudden passing has left the region in shock.

Events Cancelled Immediately

The organisers stated that continuing celebrations or entertainment programmes would be inappropriate in the wake of such a tragic loss. Accordingly, all cultural, recreational and entertainment activities planned under the Agri Mahotsav banner were cancelled with immediate effect. The festival grounds, which had been bustling with activity, fell silent as a mark of mourning.

Widespread Public Grief

Residents across Bhiwandi and surrounding areas expressed profound sorrow over the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar, describing it as an irreparable loss to Maharashtra’s political and social landscape. Several attendees were seen offering prayers and recalling the late leader’s contributions to public life and governance.

Agri Community’s Stand

Members of the Agri community said the decision to shut down the festival reflected their shared grief and respect for the departed leader. “This is a moment of mourning, not celebration,” said one organiser, adding that the community stands united in paying tribute during this difficult time.

Region Observes Mourning

The sudden suspension of the Agri Mahotsav has cast a pall of gloom over Sonale and nearby villages, with the entire region observing the loss in a spirit of silence and solidarity.

