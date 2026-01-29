 Emotional Farewell To Lord Ganesha At Vande Mataram Sangh’s Maghi Ganeshotsav In Thane; No Celebrations After Ajit Pawar’s Demise
The largest Maghi Ganesh Utsav in Maharashtra concluded quietly in Thane on Wednesday following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Organisers avoided celebrations and immersed Ganpati Bappa with prayers at Kopri Mithbandar Ghat. The festival featured a grand replica of the ancient Ganesh temple at Ahilyadevi Holkar Fort, marking her 300th birth anniversary.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Thane: The largest Maghi Ganesh Utsav in Maharashtra, which adds to the glory of historical and cultural Thane, concluded on 28th January, Wednesday with an emotional farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

Celebration Avoided Due To Sad Demise Of Ajit Pawar

Due to the untimely demise of the state's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar, the beloved Bappa was immersed at the Kopri Mithbandar Ghat on Wednesday with prayers instead of celebrations.

Significantly, the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the beloved 'Devabhau' of all, was supposed to attend the conclusion ceremony of this Ganesh Utsav, but due to the sad incident, the festival was concluded very simply, said Sandeep Lele, the founder, convener of the festival and BJP district president .

Grand Replica Of Ancient Ganesh temple At Ahilyadevi Holkar Fort Was Created

On the occasion of Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, a grand Ganesh Utsav was organized by the Vande Mataram Sangh at Pachpakhadi in Thane from January 22. On the occasion of the three hundred birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, this year a grand replica of the ancient Ganesh temple at Ahilyadevi Holkar Fort (Maheshwari Ghat) in Madhya Pradesh was created.Various cultural programs, lectures, bhajans, interviews, and other diverse programs were organized daily during the festival as it was the fourth year of the festival this year.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, due to the untimely demise of the state's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar in a plane crash, the organizers concluded the Ganesh Utsav simply, without any fanfare or celebration. On Wednesday evening at Kopri Thane East's Mithbandar Ghat, Bappa was immersed in a heartfelt atmosphere with only the chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' and prayers.

