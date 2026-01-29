Mumbai Real Estate Developers Post Strong Q3 Sales, Signal Sustained Homebuyer Confidence

Mumbai’s leading real estate developers report strong Q3 sales momentum, reflecting steady homebuyer demand across key residential markets | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 29: Strong sales momentum reported by leading Mumbai-based real estate developers in the December quarter signals sustained homebuyer confidence across the city’s key residential micro-markets, particularly in the western suburbs. Robust pre-sales, steady collections and fresh project additions underline continued end-user demand as developers head into 2026.

Arkade Developers posts growth

Arkade Developers Limited posted a 21 per cent year-on-year rise in pre-sales to Rs 267 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, while collections grew 19 per cent to Rs 212 crore, indicating consistent buyer traction. The company reported revenue of Rs 199 crore and net profit of Rs 40 crore, with EBITDA at Rs 54 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Arkade Developers Limited, said, “With exceptional pre-sales and collections in the last quarter, a robust project pipeline extending into 2026, and a supportive interest rate environment, we’re poised to deliver premium residential developments and create sustained long-term value for all stakeholders. The year 2026 has begun on a positive note, and we are optimistic about the upcoming budget, further supporting sectoral growth.”

Ajmera Realty sees strong nine-month performance

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd reported strong buyer response during the nine months ended December 2025, led by new project launches. The developer’s sales value surged 72 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,431 crore, while collections rose 70 per cent to Rs 787 crore, reflecting robust booking momentum. Revenue for the period increased 11 per cent to Rs 664 crore, with EBITDA at Rs 196 crore and PAT at Rs 99 crore.

Commenting on the Q3 and 9M FY26 performance, Dhaval Ajmera, Director – Corporate Affairs, said, “We delivered a stellar performance in 9M FY26 by achieving our highest-ever sales value. This growth was largely driven by the overwhelming response to our new launches, which contributed 86 per cent of the sales value during the period. Similarly, collections saw strong growth of 70 per cent YoY, with Q3 FY26 setting a new operational benchmark by delivering our highest-ever quarterly collection of Rs 333 crore."

“Our revenue grew by 11 per cent to Rs 664 crore YoY in 9M FY26. Our EBITDA and PAT remained flat while maintaining healthy margins of 30 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. Our commitment to financial discipline is reflected in our debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58x, which significantly outperforms our guidance. This discipline further strengthens our balance sheet and enhances our ability to fund future growth sustainably. Our focus remains on ‘Robust & Responsible Execution’ and expanding our footprint in strategic micro-markets to deliver sustained value to our stakeholders.”

Large developers add scale

Among large developers, Lodha Developers reported its best-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 5,620 crore, up 25 per cent year-on-year, pointing to sustained demand for branded housing. The company added five new projects with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 33,800 crore during the quarter. Consolidated net profit stood at Rs 960 crore, while revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to Rs 4,670 crore.

Sunteck Realty reported a 34 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 57 crore, while revenue more than doubled to Rs 344 crore. Pre-sales increased to Rs 734 crore during the quarter, though collections declined to Rs 319 crore. Operating profit grew 68 per cent to Rs 82 crore. The company also acquired a 1.75-acre land parcel in Andheri, near the international airport, with an estimated GDV of Rs 2,500 crore, adding to future housing supply in the western suburbs.

Outlook for 2026

As per real estate experts, the Q3 performance highlights steady demand, continued project launches and a focus on execution across Mumbai’s residential market. With developers expanding projects and buyer interest remaining firm, the city’s housing market appears well-positioned as 2026 begins.

