 Mumbai Real Estate News: Inorbit Acquires Nadir Company; Heritage Capitol Cinema Building To Undergo Repairs
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Real Estate News: Inorbit Acquires Nadir Company; Heritage Capitol Cinema Building To Undergo Repairs

Mumbai Real Estate News: Inorbit Acquires Nadir Company; Heritage Capitol Cinema Building To Undergo Repairs

Inorbit, owned by the K Raheja Group, has acquired Nadir Company Private Limited, the leaseholder of the heritage Capitol Cinema building in south Mumbai. The Grade-IIA structure near CSMT will undergo repairs and renovation under heritage conservation norms, with no redevelopment planned.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Inorbit, part of the K Raheja Group, acquires the leaseholding company of Mumbai’s heritage Capitol Cinema building near CSMT | Wikipedia

Mumbai, Jan 21: Nadir Company Private Limited, which holds the lease of the historic Capitol Cinema building in south Mumbai, has been acquired by Inorbit, a retail real estate platform owned by the K Raheja Group, according to a declaration document filed with the Inspector General of Registration & Controller of Stamps, Maharashtra State.

The declaration document was accessed through Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm that provides commercial property information.

Heritage-compliant repairs planned

Following the change in ownership, the Capitol Cinema building—located opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Hornby Road—is set to undergo repairs and renovation in line with heritage conservation norms.

FPJ Shorts
Alleged Derogatory Remarks On Sikh Gurus: SGPC Panel Meets Delhi Police Chief, Demands Case Against Atishi
Alleged Derogatory Remarks On Sikh Gurus: SGPC Panel Meets Delhi Police Chief, Demands Case Against Atishi
Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Youth Attacked With Cement Block Over Mobile Phone Dispute, Attempt To Murder Case Filed
Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Youth Attacked With Cement Block Over Mobile Phone Dispute, Attempt To Murder Case Filed
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 21, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 21, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Mumbai’s Eminent Personalities At Nehru Centre During Centenary Events
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Mumbai’s Eminent Personalities At Nehru Centre During Centenary Events

The property is classified as a Grade-IIA heritage structure, and all repair and restoration work will require approval from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee.

Lease renewal confirmed

A registered undertaking filed by Nadir Company Private Limited on December 16, 2025, confirms acceptance of a 30-year lease renewal granted by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), effective retrospectively from May 1, 2005, to April 30, 2035. The lease pertains to the Capitol Cinema building.

Conditions and obligations

As part of the undertaking, the company has committed to carrying out necessary repairs while preserving the heritage character of the structure, given its proximity to the BMC headquarters and the CSMT precinct.

The company has also agreed to rectify any existing breaches of lease conditions within one year, failing which the civic body reserves the right to terminate the lease.

The BMC’s renewal order specifies that the land use will remain restricted to a cinema, shops and residential use for the lessee.

Approvals and background

The lease renewal was approved by the Assistant Commissioner (Estate) of the BMC on October 9, 2025, and was followed by a board resolution authorising company officials, including Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO of Inorbit Mall.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Real Estate News: Labdhi Lifestyle Announces ₹1,000-Crore Riverfront Office Project In BKC...
article-image

Originally leased in 1908, the Capitol Cinema property has long been a landmark in Mumbai’s heritage precinct. With Inorbit and the K Raheja Group now stepping in through the acquisition of Nadir Company, the planned repairs are expected to focus on conservation and compliance rather than redevelopment, ensuring the continued presence of the historic structure in the Fort area, according to real estate observers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Youth Attacked With Cement Block Over Mobile Phone Dispute, Attempt To...
Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Youth Attacked With Cement Block Over Mobile Phone Dispute, Attempt To...
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Mumbai’s Eminent Personalities At Nehru Centre During Centenary...
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Mumbai’s Eminent Personalities At Nehru Centre During Centenary...
Thane Crime: Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Busts Prostitution Racket In Bhiwandi; Woman Agent...
Thane Crime: Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Busts Prostitution Racket In Bhiwandi; Woman Agent...
Mumbai: Goregaon Mulund Link Road Project Gains Momentum As Tunnel Shaft Excavation Nears Completion
Mumbai: Goregaon Mulund Link Road Project Gains Momentum As Tunnel Shaft Excavation Nears Completion
Mumbai Real Estate News: Inorbit Acquires Nadir Company; Heritage Capitol Cinema Building To Undergo...
Mumbai Real Estate News: Inorbit Acquires Nadir Company; Heritage Capitol Cinema Building To Undergo...