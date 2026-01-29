Flight Attendant Pinky Mali’s Last Rites Held In Mumbai; FPJ Speaks To Family, Friends & Neighbours

ANI

Quiet sobs, folded hands and stunned silences marked the final farewell to flight attendant Pinky Mali, whose last rites were performed on Thursday at Shivaji Park crematorium in central Mumbai. Pinky was among the five people killed in the Baramati plane crash that also claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and three others.

Family Struggles With Loss

As the funeral pyre was lit, Pinky’s family broke down, struggling to come to terms with a loss they say still feels unreal.

Journey From Baramati to Home

Earlier in the day, her mortal remains were brought from Baramati to Kalwa in Thane, where she had been living with her husband for the past 1.5 years, before being taken to Century Quarters, Prabhadevi, her parental home where she had grown up.

Pinky's elder sister Preeti Mali (32)

Neighbours Mourn Silently

“Ambulance came around 11.30 am, and the entire society went silent”

At Riveria Cooperative Housing Society in Kalwa, where Pinky lived in flat no. 701, neighbours stood quietly as the ambulance arrived around 11.30 am.

Fond Memories With Neighbours

“I’ve known Pinky only for the last five months, but it feels like I’ve lost someone from my own family,” said Mangesh Navle (55), a businessman who lives in flat no. 704.

“She was extremely sweet, free-spirited and passionate about her work. Just on January 23, she came home and offered us idlis. She used to share anecdotes about her flights — flying with Girish Mahajan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and this being her fourth flight with Ajit Pawar.”

Home Life Interrupted

Navle said the interior work of Pinky and her husband’s home was in its final stages and was just about to be completed.

“Everything was just falling into place. It still feels like she’ll come back again.”

Close Family Bonds

Neighbours said Pinky shared a warm bond with everyone in the society.

“She called my wife her ‘second mummy’. During Diwali, her husband celebrated her birthday with the entire society so everyone could bond,” Navle added.

Last Conversation With Brother

“She called me the night before and asked if I had eaten”

Pinky’s brother Karan Mali (26) recalled speaking to her just a day before the crash.

“On January 27 night, she called me. She asked about my job, whether I had eaten dinner, and if our mother was taking her medicines,” he told FPJ, his voice trembling. “She said she was travelling with Ajit Pawar and sounded excited. That was her fourth time flying with him. I never imagined it would be our last conversation.”

Parents Inconsolable

Their mother, a diabetes patient, has been inconsolable since receiving the news. Pinky’s father had to wait four to five hours in Baramati to collect her mortal remains.

From Dreams To Aviation

From big dreams to big skies

Pinky’s father Shivkumar Mali (56), a former ST bus driver, spoke quietly at their Prabhadevi home.

“She once wanted to become a model. Later, she chose aviation. She was only 12th pass, but she struggled a lot and worked very hard to reach where she did,” he said. “She had been working on private chartered flights for the past five years. She was cheerful, confident, and proud of her work.”

Aspirations And Achievements

He added that Pinky had last spoken to him saying she was flying to Baramati with Ajit Pawar and would later travel to Nanded. “She had big plans. She even wanted to make her elder brother a pilot,” he said.

Originally from Jaunpur, Pinky later shifted to Mumbai and built a life around her career in aviation.

Friends Cherish Memories

“We laughed, travelled, and made memories together.” At the crematorium, Pinky’s friends struggled to hold back tears.

“She was full of life,” said Priya, a family friend who broke down repeatedly during the last rites. “I spoke to her just last week. I still can’t believe she’s gone.”

Narrow Escapes Remembered

Another close friend Mahipal Singh, 30 recalled a recent near-miss that Pinky had spoken about. “She had once sent a video of a serious accident on the Panvel bridge. There was heavy rain and a pothole — she had narrowly escaped death then. Who knew fate was only delaying it,” the friend said.

Travels And Lasting Memories

Friends remembered a Bengaluru trip in November, where Pinky, her husband and their group spent eight days together. “We laughed, travelled, and made memories. That’s how I will remember her — smiling, laughing, and full of stories,” Singh told FPJ.

Void Left Behind

As the pyre burned at Shivaji Park, family members stood shattered, while friends and neighbours watched in stunned silence. For those who knew Pinky Mali, she was not just a flight attendant who died in a tragic crash, but a young woman who had built her life through determination and warmth — a daughter who called home every night, a sister who looked out for her family, and a neighbour who carried stories from the skies into everyday conversations. Her sudden death has left behind grief, unanswered questions, and a void that words can scarcely fill.