Navi Mumbai ACB Nabs CIDCO Officer In ₹2 Lakh Bribery Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Navi Mumbai arrested an assistant estate officer from CIDCO and a private intermediary while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in connection with the transfer of a CIDCO flat in Sanpada. The accused had initially demanded Rs 4 lakh to process the transfer, exposing alleged corruption in CIDCO’s housing transfer process.

Accused Identified and Caught

The arrested accused have been identified as Shailesh Atmaram Gharat (57), in-charge assistant estate officer, Class III (additional charge), and Nagendra Tulsiram Pandey (58), a private individual. Pandey was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe at Hotel Navami near Nerul Railway Station at 2:38 pm on Wednesday, on the instructions of Gharat. Subsequently, Gharat was detained from the CIDCO divisional office in Nerul.

Complainant Files Complaint

The complainant, a 40-year-old contractor and resident of Kharghar, engaged in society registration and CIDCO transfer work, had submitted an online application on June 11, 2025, for the transfer of a CIDCO flat in Sanpada, for which he held a valid power of attorney. According to the complaint, Gharat demanded Rs 4,00,000 to process the transfer, following which the complainant lodged a written complaint with the ACB on January 22.

Trap Operation Conducted

During the verification conducted on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Gharat demanded Rs 2,00,000 through Pandey as part of a negotiated settlement. Acting on this information, the ACB laid a trap on Wednesday, leading to Pandey’s arrest while accepting the bribe amount.

Evidence Seized from Accused

After the trap operation, the ACB conducted a personal search of both accused and seized their mobile phones for investigation. A search of Gharat’s residence in Nerul was carried out late into the night. A case has been registered at Nerul Police Station under Sections 7A and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Police Statement on Arrest

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke said, “The accused demanded money to facilitate the CIDCO transfer process and were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Further investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against all those involved.”

Trap Team Leadership

The trap operation was carried out under the leadership of DySP Dharmaraj Sonke, with Police Inspector Kiran Kumar Wagh and Police Inspector Arundhati Yelve as members of the team.

Investigation Ongoing

Further investigation is in progress.

