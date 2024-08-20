 Mira-Bhayandar: Mira Road's Bus Shelter Gets Unique Makeover Inspired By Dabbawalas
Decked up in white outfits and traditional Gandhi Cap, two finely sculptured dabbawalla are seen carrying a large tray of steel tiffin boxes which act as a shelter of the bus stop equipped with user-friendly railings, resting supports, and comfortable sitting arrangements.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Mira Bhayandar: A creatively designed bus shelter near the Dahisar Toll Plaza in Mira Road which is themed on the hardworking “Dabbawalla’s” has become a centre of attraction for commuters and citizens.

The municipal corporations of Thane and Mira Bhayandar have chalked out an elaborate plan to makeover and install these uniquely shaped bus shelters at 100 locations in Mira Road, Kashimira, Bhayandar, and Thane. From fruits like apples and oranges to instruments like radio, auto-rickshaws, and coaches of buses, trains, and metro- the traditionally designed bus shelters in the twin-city are being transformed into various shapes. However, this bus stop named- Mumbai-Cha-Dabbawala has become the most popular one.

About The Unique Bus Stop

Notably, an army of more than 5,000 Dabbawalas has been fulfilling the hunger of almost 200,000 office-goers with home-cooked food on a daily basis on the virtue of a well-oiled system built on meticulous planning, efficient routing, and unwavering teamwork, since 1890.

The bus shelter project which carries an estimated price tag of Rs. 10 crore is being executed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and their Thane counterparts on virtue of funds made available by Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik. from his local area development (LAD) funds.

“The designs and shapes of each bus stop are strikingly unique and made from environmentally friendly material,” said Sarnaik.

The civic administration has also kept a promotional space to rope in agencies who will ensure that the bus shelters are properly maintained in exchange for advertising rights for ten years.

