Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Urges State Govt To Release Funds For ₹881 Crore Development Of Basic Amenities Scheme Amid Cash Crunch |

Mira Bhayandar: Facing an acute cash crunch, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has requested the state government to release funds for projects which have been approved under the development of basic amenities scheme.

As many as 91 works worth more than Rs.881 crores aimed at providing and enhancing basic facilities in the twin-city which had been suggested by local legislators- Pratap Sarnaik and Geeta Jain were approved by the state's urban development department (UDD) in 2022 and 2023. However, the disbursal of funds is limited to around Rs.183 crore.

While Sarnaik who represents the Owala-Majiwada assembly segment had tabled works worth Rs.823.50 crore (out of which Rs. 138.06 crore has been disbursed) his counterpart from the Mira Bhayandar assembly segment had suggested works worth Rs. 58.38 crore (out of which Rs.45 crore has been disbursed).

Seeking fund disbursal at the earliest, municipal commissioner-Sanjay Katkar in his letter to the principal secretary of the UDD, has stated that administrative approval and work orders have been issued for most of the works which are currently underway at a large scale on various stages.

However, the lack of funds is not only leading to delays in payment but also hampering the progress of works, the letter states. “We are regularly following up with the UDD and expect the funds to be released soon.” said city engineer- Deepak Khambit.

“Although the government has given its nod for the projects, the allocation of funds will be in a phase wise manner. Some of the projects which are in the pipeline are awaiting an official nod to changes in land reservation which is expected early next month. I am working on it.” said Sarnaik.

The works include-installing LED lights in tribal hamlets, revival of lakes, upgradation of crematoriums, setting up of reading rooms and community toilets in gardens, sitting arrangements for senior citizens at bus shelters, construction of hospital, riverfront development, pavement railings, remodeling garden similar to Mughal Garden (Pune), football turf, traffic and science park, Olympic sized swimming pool, gymnasiums, mini waste-to-manure plants, community halls, libraries, hall for senior citizens, purchase of mini garbage collection vans, gutter lines, ultra-thin white topping and cement concrete roads, turning fly-over pillars into vertical parks, synthetic jogging tracks, health centers, maternity home, beautification of existing gardens and playgrounds.