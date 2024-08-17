 Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sodomising Minor Boy; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sodomising Minor Boy; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sodomising Minor Boy; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Mira Bhayandar for allegedly sodomizing an 11-year-old boy. The case highlights the absence of penal provisions for unnatural sex under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanita (BNS), which replaced Section 377 of the IPC on July 1, 2024. 

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sodomising Minor Boy; Case Registered Under POCSO Act | Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: In a horrifying incident a 30-year-old man has been arrested by the crime detection unit of the Navghar police on alleged charges of having unnatural sex and sodomy with an eleven-year-old boy in Bhayandar.

The accused (name withheld to protect the identity of the victim) who was known to the boy lured him to a friend’s apartment and committed the crime on 14, August. An offence under section 351(2) of the IPC for use of criminal force and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act-2012 was registered against the accused who had gone absconding.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sodomising Minor Boy; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sodomising Minor Boy; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Citroen Basalt Price Breakdown in India: Check Out the Complete List
Citroen Basalt Price Breakdown in India: Check Out the Complete List
Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Bhendi Bazaar Office, Shoots Self In Head Amid Financial Stress
Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Bhendi Bazaar Office, Shoots Self In Head Amid Financial Stress
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue 3 Minor Girls From Abduction And Assault By Youths, Accused Arrested
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue 3 Minor Girls From Abduction And Assault By Youths, Accused Arrested

On the virtue of mobile surveillance and call data records (CDR), the crime detection unit arrested the accused on Thursday. Further investigations were on. Ironically, the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS)-2023 which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC) excludes penal provisions for the offences of unnatural sex and sodomy.

In response to a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the absence of a legal remedy for victims of such offences, the Delhi High Court on 13, August 2024 asked the central government to make its stand clear on the exclusion of penal provisions for the offences of unnatural sex and sodomy from the BNS.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue 3 Minor Girls From Abduction And Assault By Youths, Accused...
article-image

The court granted time to the centre’s counsel to seek instructions on the issue and listed the matter for August 28. The BNS which came into force from July 1, 2024 is devoid of any provision equivalent to section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC. Unnatural sexual acts are held to be penetrative penile–non-vaginal sexual acts, that is penile–oral, penile–anal sex and sexual acts between human beings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sodomising Minor Boy; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sodomising Minor Boy; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Bhendi Bazaar Office, Shoots Self In...

Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Bhendi Bazaar Office, Shoots Self In...

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue 3 Minor Girls From Abduction And Assault By Youths, Accused...

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue 3 Minor Girls From Abduction And Assault By Youths, Accused...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches Tree Adoption Scheme To Boost Twin-City's Green Cover

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches Tree Adoption Scheme To Boost Twin-City's Green Cover

Mumbai: Versova Police Issue Notice To Family For Assaulting Traffic Constable Over Seatbelt...

Mumbai: Versova Police Issue Notice To Family For Assaulting Traffic Constable Over Seatbelt...