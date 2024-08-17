Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue 3 Minor Girls From Abduction And Assault By Youths, Accused Arrested | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: Three minor girls who were allegedly lured to elope from their houses in Bhayandar by three youth belonging to a different religion were successfully rescued by the crime detection team attached to the Navghar police.

The accused trio have been arrested, however their names have not been disclosed by the police. The matter came to light when the parents of a 14-year-old girl informed the police about their daughter being missing. Since the girl is underaged, an offence of kidnapping was registered at the Navghar police station.

The police were shocked to learn the two friends of the girl who are also minors were found to be missing as well. Sensing the seriousness of the issue which had a potential to spark a communal flare, officials from the Navghar police station deputed their crime detection unit to conduct investigations and trace the girls.

On the virtue of electronic surveillance and tip-off provided by informers, the team rescued the girls from the clutches of the accused. While narrating their ordeal, the girls revealed that they were sexually assaulted by the accused.

An offence under sections 64 (rape) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability when two or more individuals act with a common intention) along with the relevant sections of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act-2012 has been registered against the trio. API Tukaram Sakunde is conducting further investigations into the case.